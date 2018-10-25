Pike Road hosts 7th annual Plein Air Paint Out

PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road will host its Plein Air Paint Out this weekend.
Plein Air comes from a French term “en plein air,” the French expression for “in the open air.” It’s all about artists getting outside and experiencing painting and drawing landscapes.
This is a growing trend in the art world. Artists are traveling around the country for paint outs.
The Pike Road Arts Council puts on the event, and this year it’s also partnering with the Pike Road Elementary School Art Department to get students involved in the event. Third, fourth and fifth grade students are learning about outdoor painting this week, and impressionism, and the students' paintings will be on display this weekend.
In Pike Road, artists will be busy this weekend. They’re hosting students at Sweet Creek Farm Market Friday afternoon to expose them to Plein Air art. Artists will spread out around Pike Road Saturday, painting landscapes of the town. Then that art will go on display and up for sale Saturday afternoon at Pike Road’s Town Hall.
See details of all the events here: https://www.pikeroad.us/residents
