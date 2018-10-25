Red Cross delivering meals to victims, response crews in time of need

PANAMA CITY, FL (WSFA) - Edna Vasser is one of the 1,700 Red Cross volunteers who responded to the areas devastated by Hurricane Michael two weeks ago.
On Wednesday we found Vasser, a Selma resident, driving a Red Cross vehicle through a neighborhood full of debris and tarp-covered homes delivering hot meals. She would deliver hundreds of meals that day.
Judith Hill was one resident who appreciated a warm meal. She was still without power and just had water restored Wednesday.
“I’ve been carrying pool water into the house to flush the commode," Hill said.
Hill rode out the storm in her Panama City home with her husband who is in a wheelchair. Her home is damaged but not destroyed.
“You can’t sit back and feel sorry for yourself; it’s a matter of getting it done,” Hill said.
She keeps going with the help of the generosity of people like Edna Vasser.
The Red Cross is also serving meals to crews working to restore power and clear debris.
It’s a massive effort run mostly by volunteers.
“I’m a volunteer, it warms my heart to give back,” Hill said.
