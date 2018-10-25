Saudi Arabia says Khashoggi died in planned killing, Turkish evidence shows

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, people hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Washington. Saudi Arabia’s financial clout among the Arab media has given it an influential tool as it grapples with the international outcry first over the disappearance and later the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. From the time he vanished into the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Riyadh’s allied newspapers and TV stations across the region echoed the Saudi denial of any knowledge of his fate or weaved alternative scenarios of an alleged plot by rivals Qatar and Turkey to destabilize the kingdom. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File ) (AP)