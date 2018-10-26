AL prison guard sentenced for drug smuggling

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A guard who was employed by the Alabama Department of Corrections has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after being convicted for smuggling drugs into Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Antwan Dandre Giles, 29, of Union Springs, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Giles' journey from one side of the prison bars to the other started on Jan. 22, 2017. Federal authorities say he was began his shift at Kilby and, as he entered the facility, he was carrying food he intended to give to an inmate, a noted departmental violation.
Authorities suspected Giles was conspiring with an inmate to smuggle contraband and drugs into the facility. With that suspicion, ADOC investigators searched the corrections officer’s vehicle. Inside, they found a trove of drugs.
U.S. Attorney for Alabama’s Middle District, Louis Franklin, Jr., said packages of Suboxone, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax and spice were recovered, drugs authorities said Giles intended to smuggle into the prison.
After searching Giles' vehicle, agents raided his home. There, they found several new, in the package, prepaid mobile phones they contended Giles was also intending to smuggle into the prison.
Giles ultimately resigned his position with the ADOC, which he’d held for three years.
“It is no secret that drugs have become rampant within Alabama’s prison system,” Franklin said. “Unfortunately, sometimes it is the corrections officers, the very people who are supposed to keep contraband out, who are responsible for bringing it in. That’s just the situation we had here. Antwan Giles knew better, and he abused his position of public trust. We hope this six-year prison sentence will send a clear message to other correctional officers.”
“Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.