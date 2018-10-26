ASU gets more money in deal to keep Magic City Classic in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State University and Alabama A&M will be receiving more money during the next four years for playing the Magic City Classic at Legion Field through 2022.
In a new deal signed by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, the schools will receive higher payments than the current $212,500 from the city of Birmingham.
Below is the amount each school will receive each year, according to the city of Birmingham:
2018: $212,500 (final year of current contract)
2019: $325,000
2020: $350,000
2021: $375,000
2022: $400,000
Woodfin, Alabama A&M University President Dr. Andrew Hugine, Alabama State University President Dr. Quentin Ross and Harold Mitchell, chairman of the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Department, signed the four-year agreement to keep the Magic City Classic in Birmingham.
The Birmingham City Council approved the contracts at an earlier council meeting.
