ASU gets more money in deal to keep Magic City Classic in Birmingham

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin signs a new contract that gives Alabama State University and Alabama A&M more money for playing in the Magic City Classic. From left, Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross, Woodfin, and Alabama A&M University President Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr. (Source: City of Birmingham)
October 26, 2018

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State University and Alabama A&M will be receiving more money during the next four years for playing the Magic City Classic at Legion Field through 2022.

In a new deal signed by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, the schools will receive higher payments than the current $212,500 from the city of Birmingham.

Below is the amount each school will receive each year, according to the city of Birmingham:

2018: $212,500 (final year of current contract)

2019: $325,000

2020: $350,000

2021: $375,000

2022: $400,000

Woodfin, Alabama A&M University President Dr. Andrew Hugine, Alabama State University President Dr. Quentin Ross and Harold Mitchell, chairman of the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Department, signed the four-year agreement to keep the Magic City Classic in Birmingham.

The Birmingham City Council approved the contracts at an earlier council meeting.

