Campaign winds down in Houston County sheriff’s race

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - We are a little under two weeks away from the November general election. In Houston County, voters will choose between the current sheriff, Republican Donald Valenza and his opponent, Democrat Kenneth Robinson.
Both candidates say they will spend the time before election making final campaign stops across the county.
Sheriff Valenza says while he does plan to get out and campaign, his main focus is still running the county as sheriff.
“This is my main job. I campaign when I get time. I’m not taking it for granted, but my job is here. It’s not a three-year job with one year campaigning. I’m still going to get out there, but I’m still going to do my job first because that’s what I’m elected to for,” Valenza said.
The sheriff says since he came in office in 2014, he’s implemented 14 new programs. One he is really proud of is being able to purchase 15 new vehicles for the department at no cost to the county commission or tax payers. If re-elected, Valenza says he wants to continue to grow the department to serve a growing Houston County.
“We’re gradually getting there. I have accomplished a lot in four years, but there is still more I want to do,” he explained. “I just want to keep our department going forward.”
Kenneth Robinson ran unopposed in the Democratic primary election. He’s worked as a bail bondsman, private investigator, and also as a juvenile correction officer. He also serves as a pastor at Alabama Avenue Baptist Church.
Robinson says if elected he wants to work on communication between the department and the community.
“I always compare it a lot of times to being a pastor. You have so many people in your congregation with different personalities, different backgrounds, different educational backgrounds, rich, poor, middle class, but you have to minister to all of them as one,” said Robinson.
If elected, Robinson would be the first African-American sheriff in Houston County’s history.
“I am not a politician, I’m just a concerned citizen who wants to see change,” said Robinson, “If you’re going to show the world it’s not about racism, it’s not about civil rights, it’s about human rights, then this is where it’s going to start.”
The general election is Nov. 6.
