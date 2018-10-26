Community Summit for Envision Montgomery 2040 draws hundreds

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Thursday, hundreds of Montgomery residents gathered to give their ideas on the city’s future during a Community Summit. The information gathered at the event will help in creating the Envision Montgomery 2040 comprehensive plan. City leaders say the last Citywide Comprehensive Plan was completed in 1963.
“A Comprehensive Plan is the broadest policy document a city can create. It describes where we are, how we got there, and where we all want to go. The plan chapters and topics serve to support this direction by recommending various actions that will push the entire city as a whole toward a more prosperous future through the implementation of the Plan with real action,” said Robert Smith, City Planning Director.
A wide range of topics, including housing, transportation, parks, accessibility and economic development were addressed. Participants will provide feedback and ideas through group activities and small table discussions, offering a unique opportunity for the public to engage directly with the Comprehensive Planning process and share perspectives and priorities with the Steering Committee, City staff and the planning team.
“This is a pivotal point in our city’s development which will allow us to build on the momentum moving Montgomery forward while uniting everyone within our community to help our city reach its full potential," said Mayor Todd Strange. “The Community Summit and the Comprehensive Plan are our opportunities to think big about the future of Montgomery. It is vital everyone engages in the process to ensure our ideas are reflected in the final plan.”
The next step will be to analyze all the information gathered then use it to draft recommendations for the plan. City Planning Director Robert Smith says they hope to have the plan completed by June of 2019 and start implementing it in 2020.
For more information on Envision Montgomery 2040 call 334-625-2218.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.