Family Sunshine Center’s domestic violence awareness, fundraising iCare Campaign

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Friday is the Family Sunshine Center’s iCare Day, challenging businesses to participate in a new campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence, and money to prevent it.
This month during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Family Sunshine Center is challenging businesses to be a part of a unique opportunity that primarily targets the business community to help drive widespread community awareness about domestic violence – the problem we have in our communities, risk factors, red flags and where victims can go for help.
Friday, employees of participating businesses will wear a symbolic “black eye” sticker and lapel sticker that says, “Ask Me Why I Care.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 10 million women and men in the U.S. suffer physical violence each year at the hands of an intimate partner. No workplace or employer is immune from the impact of domestic violence. One out of three women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence at some point during their lives.
The CDC reports that domestic violence costs the U.S. between $8.3 and $12 billion annually. The CDC also estimates that up to eight million days of paid work are lost each year due to domestic violence. The direct cost of medical treatment for battered women is estimated to be $1.8 billion annually.
It is the most common cause of injury for women ages 18 to 44, and it leads to an increased incidence of chronic disease. Abused women are 70 percent more likely to have heart disease, 80 percent more likely to experience a stroke and 60 percent more likely to develop asthma.
Businesses participating in iCare can help to generate greater awareness about domestic violence within their workplaces. To join the campaign, or for more information about domestic violence, call the Family Sunshine Center at 334-206-2100.
Other numbers to call are 334-263-0218 for the local crisis line and 1-800-650-6522 for the state wide crisis line.
