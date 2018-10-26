First Alert: Showers slowly end, turning cooler

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Drizzle and some patchy areas of light rain will sweep eastward through morning. Most of the rain should be in Georgia by early afternoon, but the air aloft will be cold enough to perhaps squeeze out a sprinkle or shower. Any rain that falls after midday will be very spotty and very light.
The other issue - we’ll turn cooler! In fact, many of us will hit our “high” temperature this morning, with temperatures slowly falling through afternoon. And, a stout west/northwest breeze will make it feel even cooler. Clouds hang tough most of the day; a few of us could see some sun late today, but most of the day will be cloudy.
Clouds hang tough Saturday, but the risk of rain is very small.
