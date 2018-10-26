Food for Thought: Restaurant inspection scores 10/25

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Mama’s Sack Lunches To Go (21 S. Perry St.): 99
Chick-fil-A (2682 East Blvd.): 99
Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 98
Tomatino’s/Cafe Louisa (503 Cloverdale Rd.): 98
LOW SCORES
Montgomery Inn & Suites (1201 Townplace Dr.): 79
Priority Items: Establishment did not have any sanitizer; Dishwasher was not properly drained
Marathon Convenience Store (762 S. Perry St.): 86
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
