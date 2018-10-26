Friday Night Fever Week 10: Scores & highlights

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s week 10 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Fever Week 10 games:
Thursday:
- Jeff Davis vs. Enterprise [RECAP]
Friday:
- St. James vs. Southside Selma
- Trinity vs. BTW-Tuskegee
- ACA vs. Ashford
- Bullock County vs. Montgomery Academy
- Headland vs. Montgomery Catholic
- Houston Academy vs. Providence Christian
- Dadeville vs. Prattville Christian
- Reeltown vs. Ranburne
- Goshen vs. Highland Home
- Pike County vs. Straughn
- Charles Henderson vs. Valley
- Georgiana vs. Red Level
- Greenville vs. Carroll
- Autauga Academy vs. Glenwood
- Carver vs. Park Crossing
- Hooper Academy vs. Evangel
- Lakeside vs. Pike Lib
- Beauregard vs, Tallassee
- Central-Phenix City vs. Auburn
- Smiths Station vs. Prattville
- Beulah vs. Pike Road
