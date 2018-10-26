Friday Night Fever Week 10: Scores & highlights

Friday Night Fever Week 10: Scores & highlights
(Carlson, Morgan)
By WSFA Staff | October 26, 2018 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:42 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s week 10 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR THE FEVER SCOREBOARD]

Fever Week 10 games:

Thursday:

  • Jeff Davis vs. Enterprise [RECAP]

Friday:

  • St. James vs. Southside Selma
  • Trinity vs. BTW-Tuskegee
  • ACA vs. Ashford
  • Bullock County vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Headland vs. Montgomery Catholic
  • Houston Academy vs. Providence Christian
  • Dadeville vs. Prattville Christian
  • Reeltown vs. Ranburne
  • Goshen vs. Highland Home
  • Pike County vs. Straughn
  • Charles Henderson vs. Valley
  • Georgiana vs. Red Level
  • Greenville vs. Carroll
  • Autauga Academy vs. Glenwood
  • Carver vs. Park Crossing
  • Hooper Academy vs. Evangel
  • Lakeside vs. Pike Lib
  • Beauregard vs, Tallassee
  • Central-Phenix City vs. Auburn
  • Smiths Station vs. Prattville
  • Beulah vs. Pike Road

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.