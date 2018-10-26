Hazardous material spills into Greenville creek

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - A hazardous material spill in Greenville was made public Thursday.
According to officials, the spill stretches from the creek on Beeland Street to the Cunningham Street bridge.
“It is contained to a creek that’s here, probably a three-quarter mile stretch of the creek area," said Butler County Emergency Management Agency Director Kris Ware. “We have seen fish killed with this.”
According to Ware, nearly 100 fish died because of the spill. However, it poses no threat to the public.
“All through yesterday and tonight they did air quality testing and today we’re at zero. You may still smell a hint in the air, but the community is fine,” said Ware.
Ware said the spill will only affect the public’s means of transportation. Much of Beeland Street is closed and will remain that way until the clean up is completed.
“Yesterday, we contacted state and federal agencies to come test it and make sure our public was safe, and to test the air quality and tell us what this is and where it’s coming from," said Ware. “The federal agencies have gone all the way down the creek to that area and are putting up boom to collect this substance so that it can be tested."
As of now, they do not know what caused the spill.
“It’s undetermined still at this time. They have a theory and once we get that theory kind of nailed down they won’t release that information until then,” said Ware.
Until then, they’re focused on cleaning up the spill and opening Beeland street back up.
“They know what they’re doing, so let’s give them a little time to get it cleaned up find out what this is and make sure it doesn’t happen again and if somebody’s caused this, we’re gonna find out about that," Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.
