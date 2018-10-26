Headland Police arrest 2 on drug charges; seize car, cash

HEADLAND, AL (WSFA) - A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday afternoon led to the seizure of 1.2 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash as well as the arrest of a couple from Panama City, Florida.
Headland Police said LaWanda Spencer, 28, and Daniel Dewayne Middleton, 32, were booked into Henry County Jail on bonds totaling $16,000 each.
A 2015 Kia Optima and currency also were seized, police said.
Both Spencer and Middleton were charged with possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
“This recovery was due to the professional and outstanding work of these officers with the Headland Police Department,” Police Chief Mark D. Jones said.
