Houston Academy vying for first playoff berth since 2014

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Houston Academy Raiders had dropped 19 straight games going into the 2018 season, but that is quickly a thing of the past.
The Raiders are 6-2 this year and can earn a berth in the AHSAA playoffs with a win against rival Providence Christian on Friday.
The Raiders have done a complete 180 under first-year head coach Jamie Riggs. Riggs has taken the Raiders from the bottom of the Class 3A Region 2 standings to a potential playoff team.
Houston Academy hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2014 and this team is itching to get back.
“I think it would be great,” said Riggs. “We were so far down when we started here and we’ve come a long way. We have a tremendous ways still to go. There are so many things that need doing, but I think it would validate a little bit some of the things we’ve been doing if we can at least get in the playoffs.”
The Raiders will host Providence Christian Friday, looking to punch their ticket into the playoffs.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.