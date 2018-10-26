'I was scared’: Giant fiber spool runs loose on interstate during rush hour

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A massive spool fell off a truck's flatbed surprising drivers along a Houston freeway.
Drivers jumped into action with their cameras in one hand and their steering wheels in the other.
One witness said it all made for a dangerous situation.
Marie Cervantez’s came across the industrial spool Thursday afternoon while driving her little white Volkswagen Beetle.
“My Bocho. That’s what I call my Beetle,” she said.
She was surrounded by concrete, cars and cable spools.
Cervantez said she heard a loud noise.
That’s when one came loose.
The sound was captured in her dash-cam video.
The spool rolled off a truck’s flatbed and didn’t stop rolling.
"I was scared," she said.
Drivers pulled out their cell phones, all while weaving around the giant fiber optics cable rolling down Interstate 10. This all happened right in the middle of the lunch rush hour.
"Luckily nobody got hit from that,” Cervantez said. “Everybody stopped. But I kept going because I didn't know it hit me."
She had no idea the spool bumped her Bocho until she stopped at a gas station and saw the scratch.
She's just happy no one was hurt.
But she did notice one thing that made her angry.
She says people were driving past that spool with phones in their hands texting.
“This not good,” she said. “Because this can happen and they’re not going to be aware, you know. They better quit texting.”
Not smart. Not safe. Not legal.
Houston police have not said exactly what led to the spool getting loose or if the truck driver faces any charges.
