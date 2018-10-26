Indictment in rural Elmore County homicide case

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The suspect in an April homicide in the Holtville community has been indicted by an Elmore County grand jury.
Efram Edrick Brown, 57, of Elmore, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 30 at which time he will be arraigned for the April 16 shooting death of 55-year-old Tony Carr.
Brown was arrested for Carr’s death on April 26 and charged with one count of murder. He was taken to the Elmore County Detention Facility where a $50,000 cash bond was set.
Carr was shot at least twice in the head. His body was found inside his locked garage on Fern Drive where authorities say he spent the daytime hours working on vehicles for customers.
Sheriff Bill Franklin said at the time of the body’s discovery that there didn’t appear to be any signs of a struggle and that the killer had to be someone Carr was familiar with. The Wetumpka Herald reports that Brown once worked for Carr.
