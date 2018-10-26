Jury deliberations begin in federal pill mill case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The jury began deliberating in the federal pill mill case in Montgomery, late Friday afternoon.
Nurse practitioner Lillian Akwuba is charged with 31 counts including drug distribution, money laundering, and health care fraud. She's one of more than a dozen defendants charged in this case alongside well-known doctor, Gilberto Sanchez, and the only defendant that did not plead guilty in the case.
The jury heard 10 days of testimony from the government and the defense. Akwuba and her husband were the only defense witnesses called during the trial.
Visiting Senior Judge Sharon Blackburn started the day by charging the jury on the 31 counts.
Attorneys then gave closing statements for more than two hours.
For nearly an hour, the government walked the jury through the charges, correlating the evidence they used during the trial to prove each count. The volume of evidence is so great in this case, the prosecution gave the jury page numbers to locate the specific information during deliberation.
The government reminded the jury that while this case was packed with detailed medical terminology, it was strictly about money. Poor record keeping, forged prescriptions, and falsified medical claims all linked back to increasing financial gain at the patients' and taxpayers' expense.
Assistant United States Attorney Megan Kirkpatrick reminded the jury of witnesses from various insurance companies who testified about the medical reimbursement claims submitted for Akwuba's patients. The electronic records were inaccurate, some would have places for notes for a pelvic and prostate exam on the same record, and filed as seen by a doctor to receive a higher reimbursement when only Akwuba had seen the patient. The alleged health care fraud was not only in reimbursements but also in filling the prescriptions.
Kirkpatrick also referred the jury to a section of evidence where Akwuba wrote at least 75 prescriptions the day her collaborative agreement was terminated with Dr. John MacLellan. Other references circled back to the former office manager at Akwuba's former practice, Mercy Family Care, who testified that Akwuba asked her to add things to the patients' charts to collaborate the need for the prescriptions written during that visit.
The defense attorney, Andrew Skier, analogized this investigation to a fishing expedition stating the DEA went after the big fish, which was Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, and people like Akwuba were innocently trapped in the net.
Skier reiterated many witnesses testified with the hope of shortening their time in prison or out of fear of indictment.
“They’re terrified of becoming John MacLennan,” Skier said of an 82-year-old doctor who was indicted after signing prescriptions for Akwuba as part of a collaborative agreement. “You heard what happened to John MacLennan. He was arrested, brought to the courthouse in shackles, and forced to tell a judge why he wasn’t a danger.”
Skier was careful to attribute Akwuba's methods of practicing medicine to her mentor and former boss, Dr. Gilberto Sanchez. Skier called Sanchez a doctor with a mafia boss mentality who hired people like Akwuba to see his patients so he could continue to earn money elsewhere.
“It wasn’t until it was too late that she learned what he really did,” Skier said of Sanchez.
Skier cited Sanchez had around 9,000 patients and used that large patient base as a leveraging tool to negotiate kickbacks on outside medical services. By offering to refer his patients to medical companies, he would receive money for their visits.
After nearly an hour, Skier asked Akwuba to come stand beside him in front of the jury, and reminded them that their decision could change her life.
The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before being dismissed for the day. The verdict form for each count is detailed, and could take the jury hours to complete.
Deliberations resume Monday.
