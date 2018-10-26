Longtime Reeltown schools bookkeeper dies after cancer battle

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - We have a sad follow-up to report on a story we first brought you earlier in the month. Cathy Prescott, a longtime bookkeeper for Reeltown High School, died Friday morning after a battle with cancer.
You may recall around 300 people from the community held a candlelight walk in her front yard while she watched from her front porch.
Prescott worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper at Reeltown schools.
Prescott told WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry at the time of the vigil that she just tried to “live life to the fullest” and treated people the way she wanted to be treated.
WSFA 12 News wishes to extend our condolences to the Prescott family.
