Multiple arrests in Houston County meth lab operation

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Multiple suspects have been arrested after an active meth lab was discovered in south Alabama.
Among those arrested are:
- Courtney Lynn Pantone, 32, of Houston County, for trafficking meth - Bond $175,000
- James Curtis Adkins, 35, of Slocomb, for trafficking meth - Bond $175,000
- David Gene Slay 39, of Houston County, for possession of meth - Bond $10,000
- Marcus Irwin Murphy, 33, of Houston County, for possession of meth - Bond $10,000
- Jessica Bodiford, 31, of Dothan, for failure to appear: possession of meth - Bond $10,000
The sheriff’s office says the suspects were arrested on Tuesday after deputies and vice unit officers made a felony warrant check on Bay Springs Road. That’s where they found the active meth lab and collected meth in solution in excess of trafficking weight.
Each of the suspects is being held at the Houston County Jail.
