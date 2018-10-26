Olympic gold medalist encourages Butler County students to persevere

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Two-time Olympian and gold medalist Tianna Bartoletta on Wednesday encouraged students in Georgiana and Greenville to persevere during life’s challenges.
Bartoletta was a track All-American at the University of Tennessee before winning Olympic gold in London where she helped set a world record with teammates in the 4 by 100 meter relay in 2012.
In 2016, she again claimed Olympic gold in the long jump at Rio.
Since the 2016 Olympics, she has served as a role model for students as founder and president of Club 360, a program that helps young women build successful lives.
Bartoletta overcame a serious knee injury, and surgery, to make the Olympic team for 2012.
“Butler County’s students look forward to additional visits from Tianna Bartoletta in the future,” Butler County School Superintendent John Strycker said.
