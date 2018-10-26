Pike Road Schools to receive additional school resource officer

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Pike Road Town Council approved an additional $30,000 to go on top of the Town’s annual contribution to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office this year. Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said the additional funds will be used to hire a second school resource officer for Pike Road Schools.
Stone said PRS has almost doubled its enrollment since its first year. He said in its first year, PRS' enrollment was right at 1,000 students. Now, in its fourth year, enrollment is at 1,850. This year, the system also opened its third campus for its high school students.
“We don’t have any concern about our administration or our faculty or our students or our parents being the source of any incident,” Stone said. “That’s not what bothers us. What we do know is, that in this very well-connected world, they are are incidents that have occurred in other places...we’ve tried to learn from others.” o
Pike Road High School Principal David Sikes said SROs serve a number of beneficial purposes in schools.
“They’re a good resource for the students,” Sikes said. “They look up to them, they’re friends with them, they build relationships with them and a lot of times they serve as mentors. They help keep them in line, and if students have questions they will come ask them. It’s a great asset to have.”
Sikes said, last year, the school had just more than 100 office referrals. He said that number is low considering the number of students and repeat referrals. He attributed that number to the SRO already working in the schools. Currently PRS has one MCSO deputy who travels between the campuses but spends most of his time at the high school. The new officer will serve at the middle school.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Sikes said. “If we can have someone who can step in on the front end and keep stuff from going on, that helps a lot. A lot of times, in a situation, you’ll have one person who’s and instigator and one other person who a disagreement is between. But the incident becomes between, more than just those two, it becomes that a lot of people are involved. This cuts down on a lot of that at your school.”
Stone said he has been in contact with MCSO and was told the hope is that the new officer will start shortly after Jan 1. The Pike Road Schools Board of Education will vote at its next meeting about providing funding for the resource officer from the school system.
Sikes and some his staff members also attended the MCSO’s active shooter training on Friday morning.
