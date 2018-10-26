Spain to ban speedboats used by drug, migrant traffickers

FILE - In this March 3, 2018 file photo, a speedboat with boxes of alleged drug cargo onboard speeds along the coast of La Linea de la Conception, in Cadiz province, south of Spain. The Spanish government said on Friday Oct. 26, 2018 that it will move faster in banning high-speed semi-inflatable boats used by drug trafficking mafias after learning that they also take migrants from northern Africa.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File) (Emilio Morenatti)