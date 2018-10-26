Tailgaters out early for Magic City Classic

BRIMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - Tailgating is well underway at Legion Field for the 77th annual Magic City Classic. Fans have been setting up all week anxiously waiting for the game.
“If you don’t get here early, the real estate is gone. The prime real estate is gone,” said Alabama A&M tailgater Jesse Reed.
Tailgaters have RVs and tents set up as far as the eye can see, and say they’ve been waiting for this weekend all year long.
“My parents graduated from Alabama A&M and I graduated from Alabama State, so this is like the feud of the year. Every year it’s, ‘Oh my God I can’t wait to bug you about you’re going to lose, trust me you’re going to lose,' so I don’t think it’s changed, it’s just fun and definitely with us being in Alabama, it’s football, so there’s nothing to no like about it,” said Alabama State fan Azure Joiner.
It’s all about tradition at Legion Field for the match-up between Alabama State and Alabama A&M University. Many people have been tailgating for the Classic for many years, and say it’s not necessarily about who wins or loses, but the time spent with family and friends.
“We are cheering for both. Alabama State, that’s where my son and our money went, but A&M, we live close to Huntsville so we cheer for them also,” said tailgater Deborah Williams. “So it’s just a fun day to come out and have a great time, wishing them both good luck. We’ve just been tailgating with friends, grilling, having fun, just being with friends and family. We have family here too, so it’s just a yearly thing that we do and we love it.”
Hornet and Bulldog fans are in close quarters, some even sharing tailgates with their rivals.
“It’s still family, but it’s just at the end of the game we’ve got something to brag about until next year, just something to be happy,” said ASU fan Marlin Meeks.
Alabama State took home the Magic City Classic trophy last year with a 21-16 win over Alabama A&M.
One team will have bragging rights soon enough. Kickoff for the big game is 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.