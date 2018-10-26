27th annual Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge Saturday

BRUNDIDGE, AL (WSFA) - The town of Brundidge is gearing up for its annual peanut butter festival.
It’s the 27th Peanut Butter Festival in the town, and the free, daylong event pays tribute to the good that sustained the town during the Great Depression.
Brundidge had two of the earliest peanut butter mills in the Southeast, the Johnston Peanut Butter Mill in the downtown area and the Louis-Anne Peanut Butter Company on the south edge of town. Both mills were at full production during the early 1930s and peanut butter was made continually in Brundidge until the 1960s.
The festival will kick off Saturday morning with the 5K Peanut Butter Run; after that is a day filled with arts and crafts, contests, games and more. There will be live entertainment as well.
For booth space, vendor applications, recipe contest information or general information please call (334) 344-0643 or (334) 344-9427.
