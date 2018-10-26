Turkey seeks political solution for Syria at 4-way summit

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Erdogan said Friday in remarks that were sharply critical of the kingdom's handling of the case. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)