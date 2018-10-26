2-year-old still recovering from fatal Tuscaloosa car-trolley wreck

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Kennedi Taylor is the child who survived a crash involving a car and a Tuscaloosa city trolley Wednesday.
Family members say 30-year-old Markis Scroggins was with Kennedi’s uncle and taking her to another family member’s home at the time of the crash.
Alabama State Troopers identified Scroggins as the driver of the Ford Crown Victoria that was killed in the crash with the trolley. Kennedi is having procedures done at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham that include having a halo installed on her neck and head due to injuries she sustained in the wreck, according to her mother Asia Stewart.
“For a 2-year-old, this is very devastating,” Stewart said. “We’re doing everything we can do to make her feel comfortable and make her feel loved,” Stewart concluded.
Kennedi is expected to recover.
