AL man’s service honored with National Guard promotion

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Family and friends are celebrating the promotion of one North Alabama man who served his country for decades. Col. Roger Presley was promoted to to Brigadier General of the Alabama National Guard Friday morning.
“Just the best man probably in the entire world," said Hannah Presley as she teared up describing her dad. “He’s very humble.”
Friends, family, co-workers and the governor attended the ceremony.
“It’s such a heartwarming thing to see your friends and family out in the crowd,” said Brig. Gen. Roger Presley.
Brian McManus has known Presley for 25 years.
“The way I introduce him is this is the best human being I know on the face of the earth," said McManus. "Roger is extremely humble and that easily embarrasses him and that’s part of why I do it, but it’s also true.”
Gen. Presley started his career in the Army Reserves in 1986. He also was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
At the ceremony, Presley thanked his family for the sacrifices they made.
“When I was 4 and he was deployed to Iraq, I didn’t really understand at that moment, I didn’t really consider the fact that he could not come home,” said Micah Presley, the son of Roger Presley.
Micah Presley talked about the sacrifices his dad made, like missing his son’s basketball games.
"He missed a lot of those and it was just little things like that bonding time that you don’t really think about when you think of the sacrifices in the military,” Micah Presley said.
Roger Presley said he is a picture of God’s grace.
“As a young army officer you dream of becoming a general. So, today is that day for me and I would have never dreamed that that would happen to me. But because of God’s grace I am here," he said.
As brigadier general his primary responsibility is to develop and coordinate all strategic plans to make sure the nearly 10,000 members of the National Guard are prepared. He is the Land Component Manager that helps the proper employment of the soldiers assigned to the Alabama Army National Guard.
