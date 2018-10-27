Alabama State falls to Alabama A&M in 77th Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - In the 77th edition of the Magic City Classic, it is the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2) who reign supreme over Alabama State (2-5, 1-2), downing the Hornets 27-10 at Legion Field.
Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor, in his first year as the Bulldog head coach, led his team to a win over their in-state rival.
After entering the half tied at 7, the Bulldogs scored 20 second-half points to pull away from the Hornets.
After a scoreless opening quarter, it was the Bulldogs who struck first in second by virtue of a deep 26-yard strike from quarterback Aqeel Glass to Nathaniel Dell.
The Hornets answered, evening the score on a Tallesin Farmer touchdown run.
It was in the second half that the Bulldogs made their move. After a Jordan Bentley 57-yard touchdown run capped off an 86-yard touchdown drive, the Bulldogs forced an ASU interception.
Down 14-7 the Hornets held strong, forcing a punt to get the ball back. The Hornets converted that drive into points.
Crossing over into the fourth, Hunter Hanson ended the Alabama State drive by knocking through a 39-yard field goal to pull ASU to within four at 14-10.
On the very first play for A&M on the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs slightly inserted the dagger into the chests of the Alabama State football team. Glass to Dell for 81 yards and A&M’s lead was up to 20-10.
A&M failed to convert the extra point, but Alabama State had scored all the points they would in this contest.
With 10:05 remaining in the game, the Bulldogs had the ball, and marched down the field, executing mostly runs with two passes mixed in - two passes that would prove to be the crushing blows.
First, facing 3 and 3, the Bulldogs executed their first pass. Set up in the shotgun, Glass received the snap and executed a perfect play-action call. Rolling out right, Glass fired a pass to a wide-open Kendric Johnson for 19 yards to move to the Alabama State 31.
After a long series of runs, the Bulldogs faced 2nd and 3. Glass executed his second pass of the drive, connecting with Joseph Burke who finished off the 9-yard play by barreling into Alabama State defenders and, ultimately, the end zone.
With the touchdown confirmed, the Bulldogs completed a 12-play, 80-yard drive that spanned 8 minutes and 23 seconds, and completely immersing the dagger into the bodies of the ASU football team.
Down 27-10 with 1:42 remaining in the game, there was little Alabama State could do.
The game would end with the Hornets in possession of the ball, but not the lead.
Alabama State returns to action next Saturday against Texas Southern. The Hornets play host at ASU Stadium for a 2 p.m. kick.
The Bulldogs are on the road taking on Arkansas-Pine Bluff. That game will kick at 2:30 p.m.
