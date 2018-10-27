First Alert: Sunnier and warmer this weekend

Clouds will start to clear as the day progresses, and by Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and in the 70s.

By Lee Southwick | October 27, 2018 at 7:26 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 7:30 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Partly cloudy, somewhat cool weather in the 60s continues Saturday, with a tiny risk of a shower or sprinkle northeast of Montgomery. Skies will gradually clear out as the day progresses.

By Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s! It will be a lovely day to get outside.

Looking ahead to Halloween, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Our next front will be approaching, and that could bring a few showers to the area. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and the 60s by trick-or-treat time, so dress in your costume accordingly!

