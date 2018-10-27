Montgomery clinic provides flu vaccines to fight illness

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Health Services, Inc. wants to help you protect yourself and protect others by preparing for flu season.
“Today, we are having a flu clinic,” said Health Services Incorporated Medical Professional Dr. Shabnam Guard. “Anyone who is 6 months or older is welcome to get the flu shot.”
The flu shot is designed yearly to protect against the highest risk and actively circulating strains of influenza.
“It’s recommended to get a flu vaccine during the flu season every year for two reason,” said Guard. “First of all, a person’s immune response from the vaccination declines over time and to get optimal protection, its recommended to get the flu vaccine every year. The second is the flu virus is changing constantly and the vaccine is reviewed and updated every year according to the virus.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , hospitalization rates for the 2017-2018 flu season were the highest ever recorded in the Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network.
“Last year the vaccination rate was not very high and that’s why we want to get this number. For the last 4 weeks we have been recommending that patients come and get the flu vaccine,” said Guard.
HSI offers flu shots every day with a copay for insured patients.
