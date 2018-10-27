German, Turkish leaders discuss German convicted in Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, arrive for a news conference following their summit on Syria, in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany were gathering for a summit Saturday in Istanbul about Syria, hoping to lay the groundwork for eventual peace in a country devastated by years of war. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (AP)