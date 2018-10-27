Huntingdon wins second game, beats Greensboro College 45-0

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks secured their second win of the 2018 campaign on Homecoming by beating the Greensboro College Pride 45-0 on Saturday at Samford Stadium.
The outcome of the game was never in doubt after the Hawks offense scored on three plays, and the defense also delivered on a pick-six just minutes into the contest.
It was an afternoon when Hawks coach Mike Turk was able to let reserves see playing time before the home crowd. The Greensboro Pride entered the game with a 1-6 record and averaging about 11 points a game while giving up about 46.
The Hawks’ first drive started on their own 46-yard line. Eric Thomas ran the ball in from the 1-yard line and the point after touchdown was good by Chase Young to make the score 7-0.
The Hawks’ Cobi Jones intercepted the Pride on the ensuing possession and ran the ball back 45 yards for a touchdown, making the score 14-0 with the Young PAT.
The Hawks scored on their next possession on a Kobe Smith 43-yard scamper, making the score 21-0 with 8:03 left in the first quarter.
A Hawks drive mixing runs and passes ended in six points to make the score 28-0 with 3:24 left in the first quarter. Dontavion Cunningham found the end zone on a 12-yard run.
Another Hawks touchdown, this time by the defense, made it 35-0 with about two minutes left in the first quarter. Ahmaud Taylor recovered a fumble and rambled 47 yards to the end zone.
The two teams traded punts until about 10 seconds in the half when Young connected on a 27-yard field goal to make it 38-0.
It was more of the same in the second half when the Hawks took their opening drive all the way to the end zone to make it 45-0 on a 2-yard run by Thomas.
The teams traded punts and turnovers to end the game.
Saturday’s win was Turk’s 100th win in his 15 seasons as the Hawks head coach. His overall record now sits at 100-47.
The Hawks, now 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the USA South Athletic Conference, close out the regular season with two games in November. The Hawks play on Nov. 3 at N.C. Wesleyan, and host LaGrange on Nov. 10.
