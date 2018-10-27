Prescription drugs can be dropped off at sites on Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are several sites in the River Region where people can drop off prescription drugs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study also found that a majority of prescription drugs that were abused were obtained from a family member or friend. Take Back Day offers an opportunity for people to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Prescription drugs can be disposed of at the following locations:
* Montgomery Police South Central office at 3003 East South Boulevard
* Jones Drugs at 59 West Fairview Avenue in Montgomery
* Frazer United Methodist Church at 6000 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
* Jones Drugs in Millbrook at 4117 Highway 14
* Wal-Mart in Wetumpka at 4538 U.S. Highway 231
* Jones Drugs in Prattville at 959 East Main Street
The 15th National Take Back Day held in April led to 474.5 tons of drugs being collected (949,046 pounds), the Drug Enforcement Agency said. The drugs were collected at 5,842 sites nationwide by 4,683 law enforcement officers.
For more information about the event, or to get treatment, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
