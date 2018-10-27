Residents ready to see plans for Fairview property in Old Cloverdale move forward

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Some Montgomery residents are concerned about a perceived lack of development action in the strip of stores directly across from the Capri Theater on East Fairview Avenue.
“I think within six months you will have two or three new establishments opened. This will engage the community with new opportunities for fun,” said Mike Watson.
Choosing a location for Moe’s Bar B Cue was a no-brainer for owner Hill Lubin.
“I knew from day one it would be in Cloverdale," said Lubin.
A year-and-a-half after opening, business is still going strong. However, Lubin said what is disheartening is seeing empty storefronts across from his business on East Fairview.
“It hurts the neighborhood and it hurts other businesses,” said Lubin.
“It breaks my heart to see all of this vacant space,” said Mary Pons.
Pons is a resident of the area and said when she moved here more than 20 years ago, the area was vibrant.
“The parking along this street was always a problem. It is not a problem anymore. I would like to have that problem back,” said Pons.
The lack of action is not surprising for one resident.
“We have had some promises made and promises unkept. I don’t think this is a reflection on Old Cloverdale. I think it is a reflection on bad stewardship of whoever owns this property," said Lucie Lee Lanoux.
Arch Lee, councilman for District 7, says he is aware of residents concerns.
“This is a great area and we would love to get someone in here," said Lee.
While the city has no say in what the property owner does with the space, Lee says they have a plan in place for improvements to East Fairview.
“It is multiple phases. There is a plan to repave and get sidewalks in. We want to make it pedestrian friendly and better roads to ride on.” said Lee.
Residents and business owners already have ideas on what could go in the vacant space in the future.
“I would like a neighborhood place I can have a nice brunch,” said Pons.
“Shops or a deli,” said Lanoux.
“Anything to bring movement and growth to the area," said Lubin.
WSFA did make several attempts to reach Mike Watson the property owner, but have not heard back.
Downtown Montgomery restaurant Sa Za announced in March they would be opening a second location in the Cloverdale district. An official with the restaurant confirmed that is still a go. Currently the planning and design stages are underway. Sa Za hopes to open in the spring of next year in the old Tomatinos and Café Louisa location.
