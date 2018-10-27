Tuskegee falters, falls to Central State on road

WILBERFORCE, OH (WSFA) - The preseason favorite to repeat as SIAC West division champs faltered yet again. Saturday, on the road, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers (5-4, 3-2) fell to the Central State Marauders (4-5, 2-3) 40-36.
The Marauders scored with 8:09 to play in the game and that was the last time either team would see the end zone.
It was a game that went back and forth.
Central State took a 7-0 lead when Terrais Saffold punched it in from a yard out just 1 minute and 40 seconds into the game. The score was set up by senior quarterback Trent Mays' 69-yard connection with wide receiver Kevin Greenhow.
The tandem of Mays and Greenhow would prove to give the Golden Tigers defense fits throughout the contest.
Mays scorched the Tuskegee defense for 376 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, while Greenhow went off for 207 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
Still, Tuskegee didn’t fold. The Golden Tigers answered Central State’s score just moments later in the first.
It was Justice Owens, getting into the end zone from 12 yards out. His rushing touchdown evened the score but not for long.
In a shootout, it’s wise to have an ample amount of ammo and the Marauders had just that.
This time it was Jerry Lanier who crossed the plane for six, regaining the lead for Central State.
Still in the first quarter, at the 5:45 mark, it was a double dose of Justice. Owens, for the second time in the first quarter, found the end zone and this time on a 9-yard run.
Owens’s score was set in motion by a 55-yard pass-and-catch from Ahmad Deramus to Peyton Ramzy. It was just a small part of a 300-yard performance through the air for Deramus.
Deramus also added 3 touchdowns to his stat line.
The first of those touchdown passes would come in the second quarter. After both teams combined for 28 points in the first, both offenses slowed drastically.
The Golden Tigers captured their first lead of the game with 1:43 to play in the opening half. Deramus found Alex Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown.
Tuskegee picked up where it left off at the end of the first half in the third quarter. On their opening drive, Deramus landed his second touchdown pass of the game by virtue of a 40-yard touchdown pass to Steven Hodges.
Now up 28-14, Willie Slater’s defense looked poised to take over.
But just as soon as the Golden Tigers went up 14, the Marauders were back in the end zone. It was Mays doing the honors with his legs this time. The 6-foot Stubbenville, Ohio, native was able to get in from 1-yard out on 2nd-and-goal. The extra point was missed which made Tuskegee’s lead eight points instead of seven.
The Golden Tigers were unable to capitalize, and after they couldn’t, Central State did.
Mays and Greenhow hooked up for their first touchdown connection of the day. A 5-yarder with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter to pull within two points.
Then, with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter, it was the dynamic duo of Mays and Greenhow again. This time, a 32-yard strike to give the Marauders their first lead since the first quarter.
After Central State was forced to punt in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, Tuskegee embarked on a 9-play 92-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Deramus-to-Cheatham touchdown call. It was all Cheatham on that drive as he racked up 58 of his 122 receiving yards that drive alone.
Owens converted the two-point conversion to give Tuskegee a 36-33 lead.
That field goal lead lasted 50 seconds.
While Tuskegee’s drive ate 5:32 off the clock, the Marauders only needed two plays and 44 seconds to drive 70 yards and go up 40-36.
The two teams spent the final 8:09 in the trenches. Tuskegee’s defense came up with huge stops to force punts and a turnover on downs, but Central State’s defense was just as big.
With the ball and 3:55 remaining on the game, the Golden Tiger drive began near midfield.
The Golden Tigers gained only eight yards and on 4th and 2, Owens was stuffed at the line for no gain, handing the ball back to Central State with 1:49 remaining.
Tuskegee got a final shot with 45 seconds remaining, but one first down and eight incomplete passes marked the end of any hint of a comeback from the Golden Tigers.
The Golden Tigers now look to salvage a winning season. Next Saturday they can do just that in a contest on the road against Miles College. That game will kick at 2 p.m.
