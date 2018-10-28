Eat Halloween candy with meals to cut cavity risk, ADPH says

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Eating Halloween candy with meals or just after eating can reduce the risk of cavities.
That tip is just one of several the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering parents as trick-or-treat time draws near.
Saliva production increases during meals, the ADPH said. So choosing to eat sugary snacks in conjunction with meals can reduce the chances of tooth decay.
There’s good news for chocolate lovers too. Chocolate is preferred because it washes off teeth easier than candy that sticks to teeth, or hard candy that can break off a tooth or that stays in the mouth longer.
And brushing and flossing twice a day are always excellent preventive measures. The buildup of plaque that causes gum disease takes just 24 hours to develop, the health agency said. Brushing and flossing teeth in the morning and at night before bed will help prevent tooth decay. Replace that brush every three to four months, the ADPH recommends.
The drinking of fluoridated water plays a part in helping prevent cavities, the American Dental Association says. Tap water is preferred to bottled water because it guarantees the consumption of fluoride to support good oral health, the ADPH said.
For more tips on keeping teeth free of cavities, visit https://www.mouthhealthy.org/en/az-topics/h/halloween-tips.
