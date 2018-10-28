First Alert: Sunny and warmer than normal

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A beautiful day is in store! After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm to near 80°. That’s nearly 15 degrees warmer than highs were yesterday, and slightly warmer than normal, as average highs for this time of year are near 74°. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be a beautiful day, so get outdoors and enjoy the weather if possible!
Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s through Wednesday (Halloween).
Halloween will be warm with trick-or-treat temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will be approaching the area by Wednesday evening as well, bringing the slight chance for showers. As of right now, Halloween doesn’t look to be a washout, with the front bringing a few showers in the evening and most of the rain after midnight.
There is a good chance of rain Thursday, so don’t forget your umbrella that day. Behind the front, we dry out mostly, and high temperatures fall to the back down to the 60s.
Copyright 2018 WSFA. All rights reserved.