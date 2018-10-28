Jemison woman killed in Autauga County crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday around 6:15 a.m. claimed the wife of a Jemison woman the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.
According to ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton, 29-year-old Marlena Nicole Hayes was killed when her Honda Civic collided with a Ford F-150 on U.S. 31 near the 193 mile marker.
Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene. Thornton said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Thornton reported that the driver of the F-150 was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery with injuries.
The crash site was just north of Prattville.
State Troopers continue to investigate.
