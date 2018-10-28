Montgomery food bank part of group helping those recovering from Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Food Bank and over 100 local partner agencies met for their annual conference Friday.
As members of the Feeding America Network, one part of their focus today is hurricane recovery and relief in Florida.
Faith Crusades, one of the original partner agencies, started serving this area over 30 years ago. Today, they are on the front lines of recovery for our neighbors in Florida.
“I think maybe it’s part of my DNA,” said Curtis Browder of Faith Crusades, “... because I was born homeless.”
Browder’s involvement has even amazed some of his peers.
“He’s taking food, he’s taking cleaning supplies, he’s taking hazmat suits, he’s taking the stuff that’s on the cusp of, ‘Yeah, we need snacks, we need some food but now, we need to clean up,’” said Al Bloom with Montgomery Area Food Bank.
Browder is quick to give all the credit to MAFB.
“Well the work we do, without the food bank, we could not do it at the magnitude that we can do it in,” Browder said.
“What’s amazing to me is that Chap, he’s there every single time,” said Bloom.
But helping out isn’t all about one single focus.
“We really have two phases, we have disaster relief and disaster recovery,” said Montgomery Area Food Bank representative David Fata. “Disaster relief is what we’re doing right now - we’re tending to the immediate need. Disaster recovery is a much longer period of time."
The partnership worked together to fill one truck up with 22,000 pounds of items to Port St. Joe, which is just south of Mexico Beach. To date, MAFB has sent over 100,000 pounds of assistance to the Gulf Coast.
