Newsom's California business holdings could pose ethics bind

FILE - In this June 3, 2004, file photo San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, left, Gordon Getty, center, and Oakland Mayor Jerry Brown, right, enjoy a pre-dinner glass of wine during a hospitality event of the Napa Valley Wine Auction at the PlumpJack Winery in Oakville, Calif. Plumpjack was co-founded by Newsom with financial backing from Getty, the heir to an oil fortune. Newsom, the front-runner in the race for California governor, is adamant he won't sell his interests but otherwise is deferring decisions about how to handle potential conflicts until after the election. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (ERIC RISBERG)
By JONATHAN J. COOPER | October 28, 2018 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:38 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom is the favorite in California's governor's race, and if he's elected his extensive business holdings could present an ethics problem.

His company, PlumpJack Group, owns wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor stores that operate in California. Issues involving the hospitality industry often come before the governor.

Newsom is adamant he won't sell his interests but otherwise is deferring decisions about how to handle potential ethics conflicts until after the election.

The potential for blurred lines between business and government service has become especially resonant since President Donald Trump broke with tradition for U.S. presidents and chose not to divest from his extensive holdings.

Republican candidate John Cox also is a millionaire with extensive holdings, but his businesses operate outside California.

In this photo taken Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, people walk up Fillmore Street past the Plumpjack Wine & Sprits store toward the Balboa Cafe in San Francisco, part of the Plumpjack Group collection of wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquors stores.
This Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo shows the Plumpjack Wine & Spirits store, in San Francisco.
This Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo shows the White Rabbit Bar in San Francisco.
This photo Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo shows the Balboa Cafe in San Francisco.
