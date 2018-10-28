Opelika officials hope markers reduce trash in watershed

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - More than 300 storm drain markers have been placed across Opelika to remind citizens that trash leaving their hands often ends up in creeks, including Pepperell Branch.
“This is part of our Pepperell Branch Watershed grant,” said city of Opelika engineering technician Case O’Dell. “... a big part of that is public outreach, public education, raising awareness for how your everyday activities impact the watershed.”
Officials say that hopefully placing the markers where people can see them will reduce pollution in the watershed.
"Residential areas, downtown, commerce areas where basically residents and high traffic areas see that storm water that drains off of impervious surfaces goes into storm water inlets and eventually reaches the creeks, and that's what these storm drain markers indicate," O'Dell said.
Officials say that often once trash leaves someone’s hands, it’s never thought of again. But O’Dell hopes the colorful reminders will help people in Lee County to be more aware.
"Storm water issues are out of sight out of mind. Once you throw your trash down, it's easy to forget about it but it has to end up somewhere and unfortunately that's usually storm water inlets and from there, on into the creeks," he said. "That's kind of what has made Pepperell Branch a priority of water for us and that's why we are trying to improve the condition of it."
The city said that many people think that anything that enters into a storm drain is treated by the local wastewater treatment plant. However, the drains typically empty into streams that surround town, the city added.
There will be other steps taken to help the watershed throughout the next year, including adding dog waste stations across town to help reduce the amount of pet waste getting into the water.
Opelika officials said that there are other steps citizens can take to reduce waste in storm drains:
• Take used oil to a recycle center or a fast oil-change business
• Wash the car on the grass
• Return old paint to the store where it was purchased
• Secure paper trash when it is placed on the street
• Take all old chemicals to the Opelika Recycle Center
• Do not pour fats, oils, and grease into the sink or sewer
• Do not over fertilize the lawn
• Pick up pet waste
• Throw cigarette butts in the trash
