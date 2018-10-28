Oscar strengthens to tropical storm in Atlantic

(RNN) – The 15th named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has strengthened to a tropical storm.
Subtropical Storm Oscar formed in the middle of the Atlantic Friday night around 11 ET, the National Hurricane Center announced.
It became Tropical Storm Oscar late Saturday night.
As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Oscar was about 930 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving west-southwest at 20 mph, and packing maximum-sustained winds of 65 mph.
Oscar is forecast to turn toward the west Sunday, when it’ll also slow down a bit. It’s also forecast to continue strengthening over the next few days, becoming a hurricane by Sunday night, the NHC said.
It’s expected to move toward the north and then the northeast Monday night or Tuesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.
Seven named storms have become hurricanes this season, which lasts until the end of November.
