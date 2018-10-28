Trunk or treating growing in popularity

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Halloween is just a few days away and every year more and more parents are opting to take their children trunk or treating as opposed to trick or treating.
“Lately, I’ve been doing trunk or treat, like going to churches or when they do like big events,” said Jared Knighting.
Knighting said trunk or treating is safer.
“You don’t know what’s going on in everybody’s house, so you don’t know if you knock on somebody’s door they might do something to you, and you don’t know what’s going on when they answer that door," said Knighting. “It’s just a little bit safer and a little bit more controlled.”
Trunk or treating is exactly like it sounds. Instead of going door to door in a neighborhood, you go from car to car, usually in a parking lot, where participants pass out candy.
"You don’t even know if they got candy [at homes], but if we go to trunk or treating, we know they got candy,” said Knighting.
Despite trunk or treating’s growing popularity, there are still some parents who prefer to celebrate Halloween the old fashioned way. Take Benita Garner for example. Garner has 10 children.
“The little ones dress up and the big ones take them around, and when all of the big one were little then daddy would take them or mama would take them and somebody would man the house,” said Garner.
