Bugs on radar? Yes, here’s how we see them...

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Radar shows us so many things in weather - rain, snow, sleet, the eye of hurricanes. Did you know it also shows us bugs...and birds?
Bugs are often out and about during the daytime, and so naturally, that’s when they show up best on radar. Specifically, just before sunset.
If you look at a radar screen and see a “bowtie” formation surrounding the radar dome location, those are insects you’re seeing. Here’s a radar image from this afternoon, showing this “bow tie” effect:
Why does it look that way? It’s because of the shape of a typical airborne insect - long and slender.
When the radar beam strikes an insect head on, there’s much less surface area to reflect back energy towards the radar. So, that’s why there are areas of weak returns north and south of the radar domes in this image.
Conversely, when the beam strikes an insect from the side, there’s much MORE surface area to reflect energy back towards the radar. So, the bright green returns east and west of the radar are a result of insects that are primarily oriented from north to south.
Imagine a bunch of long, slender insects flying from north to south overhead. Where the beam hits them head on, they don’t show up on radar very well. Where the beam hits them from the side, they light up the radar quite effectively!
As the sun sets, migrating birds take flight. Being more “round” in shape than insects, the radar returns are more uniform, and you see a distinct “ring” around the radar sites across Alabama.
Pretty cool, huh?
