Commissioners donate $20,000 to help Lee band buy new uniforms

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee High School band is $20,000 closer to replacing its 20-year-old uniforms, and is calling on the community to help the group raise the remaining funds.
The band needs 50 new uniforms, each costing $674. Montgomery County commissioners and Lee graduates Ronda Walker, class of 1990, and Isaiah Sankey, class of 1974, each donated $10,000 to help the band, said Hannah Hawk, manager of public affairs for the commission.
“These students need to know they have the support of the leadership in Montgomery," Walker said. "They need to know we value how hard they work. We want to help them not only sound good on the field, but also to look good on the field.”
The band will hold at least three fundraisers to help meet the remaining need of more than $10,000:
1. Carwash at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Highland Avenue on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2. Bagging for tips at the Food Outlet on Coliseum Boulevard on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3. Barbeque plate sale at Lee High School on Nov. 17 starting at 11 a.m.
“We encourage other alumni, especially former band members, to contribute in this effort. We support Lee and are proud to be part of the progress here,” Sankey said.
