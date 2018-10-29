Deandra Lee sentenced for murder of twins, caretaker

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The man convicted last week of killing twins and their caretaker in 2012 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Deandra Lee’s defense called witnesses who made a plea for life without parole. The jury, by an eight to four vote, decided to send him to prison for the rest of his life instead of putting him on death row.
On Thursday, Lee was found guilty of six counts of capital murder for the 2012 deaths of 9-year-old Montgomery twins Taylor and Jordan DeJerinett, as well as their 73-year-old caretaker, Jack Mac Girdner.
The victims' bodies were found on June 9 in a field along Highway 21 near the Lowndes County city of Hayneville. All three had been shot to death.
Lee was quickly developed as a suspect and a manhunt was formed to find him. Law enforcement took him into custody in Selma several days later.
Monday’s proceedings were held in the Lowndes County Commission Chambers due to a bat infestation in the courtroom.
