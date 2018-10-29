Eric: Beautiful Monday!

Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees tonight. Continued sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday get temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, respectively. That should set the stage for a pleasant Halloween. Late Wednesday night (after trick-or-treating is done), showers will develop from west to east as our next system works in. Rain and thunderstorms become likely Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong, and that forecast will be watched closely as new data comes in this week.