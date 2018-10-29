Man charged in crash that killed Jemison woman

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been arrested after being involved in a crash that killed a 29-year-old Jemison woman Sunday.
According to court documents, Jorge Ruiz, 19, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 southbound on U.S. 31 north of Prattville when the truck crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Honda Civic head on. The driver of the Honda, Marlena Hayes, was killed.
Court documents indicate Ruiz and the inside of the truck smelled strongly of alcohol. There were also beer cans inside the truck, and when inside an ambulance Ruiz blew a .05 on a hand held breath tester, according to the court documents.
Ruiz is charged with driving under the influence and reckless murder.
