Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Montgomery

Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Montgomery
A man sustained a serious stab wound while in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South. (Source: WSFA 12 News) (Eric Knox)
By WSFA Staff | October 29, 2018 at 8:19 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 9:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was injured in a Sunday night stabbing in Montgomery. A suspect has been arrested.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the victim sustained a serious stab wound while in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South. He was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital.

An initial investigation indicated the stabbing happened during a domestic dispute, and 35-year-old Braden Watts was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody in the area of the stabbing and charged with first-degree assault.

Watts was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after his arrest.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.