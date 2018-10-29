Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was injured in a Sunday night stabbing in Montgomery. A suspect has been arrested.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the victim sustained a serious stab wound while in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South. He was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital.
An initial investigation indicated the stabbing happened during a domestic dispute, and 35-year-old Braden Watts was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody in the area of the stabbing and charged with first-degree assault.
Watts was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after his arrest.
