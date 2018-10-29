Man killed at concert in Tuskegee

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Authorities in Tuskegee are trying to identify the people involved in a shooting that left a man dead last weekend.
According to CrimeStoppers the shooting took place early on the morning of Sept. 23 at the concert of a Montgomery rapper. The concert was at a business in the 400 block of E. Martin Luther King Highway.
The victim, David Wright IV, was airlifted to a Columbus, GA hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police are trying to identify a man who is seen on video firing a handgun from the front door of the business.
According to Tuskegee Assistant Police Chief L. Jenkins, police have made several arrests in connection with the shooting, but they still need to identify the man firing the gun in the video.
“We also need help in identifying any other individuals involved. We want citizens to be able to go to establishments and not fear being possibly shot, while trying to have a good time. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and we will prosecute all involved to the fullest extent of the law,” Jenkins said in a statement.
If you have knowledge about this case or the people in the video, please call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You can also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers anonymously at 334-215-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.